FLORENCE — The Center for EcoTechnology will host a free webinar on “Small Business Weatherization Services, Energy Efficiency, and Incentives” on Thursday, June 17 from 1 to 2 p.m.

This webinar will discuss the benefits of weatherization for small businesses. Attendees will learn how to improve business performance, spend less on energy, increase comfort, and shrink one’s carbon footprint. Click here to register.