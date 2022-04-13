Chamber Corners

• April 19: Berkshire Economic Recovery Project Kickoff Workshop: “Get Ready to Get Funded,” 4-6 p.m. Robin Helfand is a small-business owner and consultant and an alumna of Mckinsey & Co. and Procter & Gamble, with more than 20 years experience developing strategies to successfully help client businesses receive funding approval, whether seeking first-time loans, increasing existing funding, or applying for grants, micro-loans, debt modification, inventory, or equity financing. She will share some proprietary ‘hacks’ to get your specific application moved to the top of the pile … and likely to be approved. If you have been turned down in the past, don’t miss this opportunity. Register at https://bit.ly/3qZPhJz.

• April 26: 1Berkshire Entrepreneurial Meetup, 9-10:30 a.m., hosted by Juice N’ Java, 661 Main St., Dalton. Enjoy coffee and conversation with your fellow innovators and hear from Isa Ali about his journey as a third-generation entrepreneur. 1Berkshire Entrepreneurial Meetups are free to attend and made possible through the support of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. Registration is required. To register, visit 1berkshirestrategicalliancemacoc.weblinkconnect.com/events.

FRANKLIN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 773-5463; franklincc.org

• April 22: Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m. Join us for a “The Economic Impact of Tourism on Franklin County,” with speakers Keiko Orrall, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and Tony D’Agostino, research director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism.Visit franklincc.org for registration and location.

• April 28: Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Deerfield Inn. Join us for networking, refreshments, and a chance to visit and preview our new Visitor Information Center right next door. Visit franklincc.org for registration details.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER

(413) 534-3376; holyokechamber.com

• May 18: Spring Fling at Westfield Bank, 4:30-7 p.m. Join us for an lawn party at Westfield Bank, enjoy the feel of spring, and make new connections. Hearty hors d’oeuvres, open bar, raffles, and more. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Registration to open April 1.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 568-1618; westfieldbiz.org

• April 28: Morning Brew, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Shaker Farms Country Club. Visit www.westfieldbiz.org for details.

• May 11: After 5 Connections, 5-7 p.m.., hosted by Shaker Farms Country Club. Visit www.westfieldbiz.org for details.

• May 16: 61st annual Golf Tournament, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., hosted by Shaker Farms Country Club, sponsored by Westfield Gas & Electric and Whip City Fiber. Visit www.westfieldbiz.org for details.

• May 26: Morning Brew, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Shaker Farms Country Club. Visit www.westfieldbiz.org for details.