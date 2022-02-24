Cheryl Smith Named HR Director at Elms College

CHICOPEE — Cheryl Smith has joined Elms College as the new director of Human Resources. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and extensive leadership experience in higher education.

Smith will be responsible for the administration of college policies and procedures, employee relations, performance management, compensation, training, talent development and benefits.

Smith has her J.D. from Western New England University School of Law. Prior to accepting this position, she served as general counsel and Title IX Coordinator at Western New England University.