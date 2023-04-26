Daily News

Chicopee Industrial Contractors Promotes Deborah Dart to Vice President of Operations

By 167

CHICOPEE — Carol Campbell, president and CEO of Chicopee Industrial Contractors (CIC), announced the promotion of Deborah Dart to vice president of Operations.

Dart started her career at CIC as a work-study student at Chicopee High School and has held many roles with the company. Her responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations and scheduling.

Chicopee Industrial Contractors is a leader in relocation service and machinery installations, celebrating more than 30 years in business.

Tags:

Related Posts

Gov. Baker Celebrates Opening of New Physical Sciences Building at UMass Amherst

By

Carol Leary to Speak at Holyoke Public Library May 10

By

Asnuntuck to Hold Open House on Oct. 27

By