Chicopee Industrial Contractors Promotes Deborah Dart to Vice President of Operations

CHICOPEE — Carol Campbell, president and CEO of Chicopee Industrial Contractors (CIC), announced the promotion of Deborah Dart to vice president of Operations.

Dart started her career at CIC as a work-study student at Chicopee High School and has held many roles with the company. Her responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations and scheduling.

Chicopee Industrial Contractors is a leader in relocation service and machinery installations, celebrating more than 30 years in business.