Women’s Summit to Feature Inspiring Talk by TommyCar Owner Carla Cosenzi

NORTHAMPTON — Carla Cosenzi, owner of TommyCar Auto Group, has been invited to speak at the upcoming Women in Business (WIB) Summit in Springfield. The summit will take place this Friday, April 28, and is expected to attract hundreds of women from various industries.

As a successful entrepreneur, Cosenzi will share her experiences and insights on how to start and grow a business. She will also discuss the challenges and opportunities for women in a male-dominated field.

“I am honored to be invited to speak at the Women’s Summit,” Cosenzi said. “I believe that it is important for women to support and inspire each other, especially in male-dominated industries. I hope to motivate and empower the attendees to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.”

The Women’s Summit is a platform for women to network, learn, and share their experiences. It brings together women from diverse backgrounds and industries, providing them with an opportunity to connect and collaborate.