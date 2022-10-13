Chicopee Thriller 5K Returns for Second Year

CHICOPEE — The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual costume-themed Thriller 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry.

The race starts and ends at Grise Funeral Home, located at 280 Springfield St. Registration opens at 10 a.m., and the race starts at 11 a.m. The 5K running route takes runners to Front Street, through Szot Park, then back to Grise via Abbey Memorial Drive and Fairview Street. A two-mile walking route will turn up Academy Street.

After the race, participants are invited to Rumbleseat Bar & Grille for an awards ceremony and after-party, which is included in the $35 race registration fee. Prizes will be awarded for fastest runners as well as best individual and group costumes.

The Thriller 5K is presented by N. Riley Construction with other sponsorship support from Holyoke Medical Center, Polish National Credit Union, Valley Opportunity Council, PeoplesBank, First American Insurance Agency, Health New England, HUB Insurance Services, Lumber Dogs, Ondrick Natural Earth, BK Hotels, and Beauty Batlles Lounge. Prizes and decorations are sponsored by Phil Beaulieu & Sons, Riley Home Realty, the Beauty Box, Roca, Slosek Insurance, Grise Funeral Home, East Commerce Solutions, Lids Live Well, Florence Bank, and Vibe Dance Studio.

The Greater Chicopee Chamber has hosted a 5K since 2015, which originally took place in June, with the last such event held in 2019. In 2021, when the chamber was looking to organize the event again, the committee decided to make it a costume-themed run in late October.