Excel Dryer Welcomes Scott Kerman as Business Development Manager – Specifications

EAST LONGMEADOW — Excel Dryer Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR hand dryer, announced that Scott Kerman has been hired as business development manager – specifications. In this new role, Kerman will work with the Excel Dryer Sales and Marketing teams to grow profits; nurture, retain, and support partner relationships; conduct demonstrations and sales presentations; and much more.

“Scott comes with a unique set of skills that will make him a valuable asset for Excel Dryer and our distribution partners,” said William Gagnon, vice president of Sales and Marketing. “He has worked extensively over his career with hand dryers and other restroom accessories, providing him an in-depth knowledge of our industry. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Kerman, a graduate of Arizona State University, has more than 30 years of experience in sales and business development. He has extensive product knowledge with numerous construction market segments and will tap into this experience at Excel Dryer to help grow and support the construction team’s annual profit by leveraging data in construction platforms.

“I have always been impressed with Excel Dryer’s products and am excited to now be working to grow their presence,” Kerman said. “I am ready to use my vast knowledge of the industry to guide the sales team in an even more profitable direction.”