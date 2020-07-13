Chikmedia Introduces Chiks of the Future Scholarship

NORTHAMPTON — Chikmedia announced the launch of its Chiks of the Future Scholarship, a $500 scholarship to be presented to a woman of color pursuing a degree in marketing, public relations, communications, or business.

“If we want to see more small businesses succeed, we have to help them grow from the beginning,” Chikmedia President Meghan Rothschild said. “At Chikmedia, our mission has always been to help small, women-led businesses thrive through badass marketing, public relations, branding, and more. We are a resource to help these women and businesses exceed their goals. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be extending our mission to the next generation of leaders.”

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, Rothschild and her team began researching scholarship opportunities and found that Caucasian students receive 72% of all scholarships, while minority students only receive 28%.

“Although a $500 scholarship doesn’t close the large gap, we wanted to do our part in expanding the available opportunities,” she said.

The scholarship recipient will be notified by e-mail and then announced publicly during the first week of August. To apply, click here.