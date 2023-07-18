Chikmedia Partners with Dunkin’ to Celebrate 10-year Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD — Chikmedia is celebrating its 10th year in business in August and has partnered with Dunkin’ to host the anniversary party.

Chikmedia, a boutique firm offering strategic marketing planning and creative PR, will host the event on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at TAP, located at 1 MGM Way, Springfield.

Chikmedia has won awards from the Telly Awards, the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts, and Cosmopolitan magazine. Its mission has always been to support small, women-led businesses thrive through marketing, public relations, branding, and more. It has helped hundreds of women-owned businesses across the country; provides an annual scholarship called Chiks of the Future for women of color pursuing marketing, PR, and communications degrees; has hosted dozens of networking events over the years to connect female entrepreneurs with one another; and continues to build an influential Chik Community.

“This is such an exciting milestone for us,” said Meghan Rothschild, owner and president of Chikmedia. “If you had asked me 10 years ago about starting my own business, I would have told you ‘not for me.’ I am so happy I decided to make the leap and appreciate the support of our clients and community more than I can even express. We couldn’t have gotten here without you.”

Savor the remaining sips of the season and celebrate Chikmedia’s anniversary with Dunkin’-inspired cocktails, food, giveaways, and more at this upcoming event. Attendees must register, and space is limited. Click here to reserve a spot.