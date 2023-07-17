BBEC to Present Minority Business Enterprise Educational Workshop

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Black Economic Council (BBEC) announced that the Minority Business Enterprise Educational Workshop will take place on Friday, July 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield.

The workshop, held in collaboration with MassHire BizWorks and the Supplier Diversity Office of Massachusetts is designed to support Black entrepreneurs in obtaining Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification. Registration is now open for this free event, and all minority business owners are encouraged to attend. Click here to register.

The workshop will feature a seminar and panel discussions led by MBE-certified businesses. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the benefits of MBE certification, including increased access to federal contracts, federal and state tax incentives, and expanded funding opportunities. Breakout groups will provide indepth information on MBE certification requirements, while additional resources for business growth and development will be made available.

“Are you a BIPOC business owner? Let’s unlock the potential of the MBE certification,” said A.J. Enchill, executive director at BBEC. “Come join us for the MBE Educational Workshop to learn how certification can open doors for contracting, incentives, and funding opportunities.”