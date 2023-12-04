Christian D’Amour Named District Director at Big Y

SPRINGFIELD — The board of directors of Big Y Foods Inc. announced the appointment of Christian D’Amour as district director for 16 markets throughout Connecticut. In his new role, his focus will be to provide a best-in-class customer shopping experience and to create an environment in which Big Y employees grow and develop. His responsibilities include staffing, training and development, operational execution, sales strategies, and results. He reports to Nicole D’Amour Schneider, vice president of Supermarket Operations.

Christian D’Amour began his career at Big Y at the age of 14 as a part time service clerk. After college, he was a sales and marketing representative for an insurance company based in Providence, R.I. He re-joined Big Y as a store director trainee in 2014. One year later, he was appointed assistant store director in Wilbraham. In 2016, he was promoted to store director in Southampton. He next went on to manage the Wilbraham market before being tapped as store manager at Table & Vine’s flagship location in West Springfield.

In 2019, he was appointed a district sales and merchandising mentor for Big Y’s supermarket 15-store district throughout Western Mass. In this role, he was responsible for all sales, merchandising, and store team development across all departments. He also continued to oversee the operations of the company’s Table & Vine flagship, and most recently directed the company’s e-commerce platform.

According to Nicole D’Amour Schneider, “we are thrilled to have Christian back on our Operations team. We are certain that Christian’s enthusiasm and passion for the business, his care and commitment to our store teams, and his genuine drive and focus on improving the customer experience will all have an incredible impact throughout his district and across our company.”