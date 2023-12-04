Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Hosting Toy Drive to Benefit Square One Children

SPRINGFIELD — Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is hosting a toy drive to benefit Square One’s children and families.

“Every child deserves to experience the magic of the holiday season,” said Michelle Wirth, owner of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield. “We are happy to play a small part in making that holiday wish a reality.”

Toys may be dropped off anytime during normal business hours through Wednesday, Dec. 13. The dealership is located at 295 Burnett Road, Chicopee.

Those who can’t find the time to stop by in person can purchase a digital gift card from online marketplace www.feelgoodshoplocal.com and send instantly to Matt Deloria at [email protected]. Square One representatives will purchase the items of need directly from local sellers in the Pioneer Valley.

“We are so grateful to our friends at Mercedes-Benz for helping us bring holiday magic to all of our Square One families,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication for Square One. “It’s truly heartwarming to think about the joy that our children will experience as a result of our community’s kindness.”

Square One currently provides early learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, and family support services to 1,500 families each year as they work to overcome the challenges in their lives.