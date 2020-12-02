Christmas with Christina’s House to Be Held Virtually on Dec. 5

SPRINGFIELD — Christina’s House invites the community to attend its annual ball, presented virtually by Ride to Remember, on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. This year, Christina’s House will host a digitally broadcasted event featuring live entertainment by Shawn Santanello, silent and live auctions, gift-card grab bags, and more to help spread some needed holiday cheer.

Christmas with Christina’s House will feature more than 100 auction items, including a fully decorated christmas tree, a GreatHorse golf package, a four-night stay at a private home on a bluff in Maine, a private chartered flight with lunch for two, a homemade pasta dinner from Christina’s House Executive Director Linda Mumblo, and many more. The auction opens at midnight on Thursday, Dec. 3 and will close after the live event on Dec. 5. Attendees must register for the auction and can do so, at no cost, by visiting christinashouse.org/christmas-with-christinas-house and clicking the red ‘register now’ button.

Christina’s House is also offering an opportunity for attendees to purchase a VIP Deluxe Kit, which includes gifts from the event’s sponsors, including a medium-sized candle from Kringle Candle, a variety gift package from Pride, a gift card from Hot Table, a raffle ticket to win a 50-inch television, and more. These kits can be purchased through the event website while supplies last.

Attendees can have even more fun with the Gift Card Grab Bag segment of the program, which features more than $2,200 in donated gift cards from members of the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a Gift Card Grab Bag for $20 with a guarantee to receive a surprise gift card with a value of $25 or more. Attendees can learn more about this opportunity on the event’s website.

The event can be viewed on the Christmas with Christina’s House website or on Christina’s House Facebook Page. The organization hopes to raise $100,000 this year to continue providing transitional housing for women and their children as well as emotional, spiritual, and physical support and education as they transition from homelessness to permanent, stable living environments.

The event’s presenting sponsor is the Ride to Remember, and additional sponsors include Grower Direct Farms, Ondrick Natural Earth, Ondrick Materials and Recycling LLC, PeoplesBank, Country Bank, A Plus HVAC Inc., George’s Remodeling and Renovation, the Republican, and more.

“Entering 2020, who would have known that both our local and global communities would be impacted so greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic?” Mumblo said. “Christina’s House has faced each challenge that has arisen this year with both prayer and determination to continue on our path to serve others and to grow stronger each day. We continue to adapt to meet the needs of our families in creative ways. Our community has always been a driving force, allowing us to move our mission forward. We need the help of our community now more than ever to affect the lives of even more mothers and their children who desperately need a home, hope, and healing. We pray that Christmas with Christina’s House is a reflection of the work being done every day in our homes, the celebration of our many successes, and a time where people feel called to be a part of something so worthwhile.”