SkinCatering Opens New Location This Week in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — SkinCatering, LLC is relocating to the first floor of Tower Square in downtown Springfield. The decade-old business has expanded to a larger space to cater to the health and well-being of clients and offer a variety of new services.

SkinCatering, a local, women-owned business, produces its own line of all-natural skin-care products, in addition to offering a variety of high-end spa services. Owner and Chief Visionary Officer Leanne Sedlak says she uses the highest-quality ingredients and provides effective, cruelty-free skin-care products without the use of harmful chemicals.

SkinCatering will celebrate the opening of the new location in Tower Square on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. with an exclusive VIP event. Ten VIPs and 10 ticket winners from the VIP contest will get a sneak peek into the new Tower Square location. They’ll tour the spa, receive a goodie bag filled with SkinCatering products and discounts and enjoy champagne, refreshments, a charcuterie board, live music, and signature chocolates.

“Tower Square has a history of being a hub of activity for Springfield, and we’re very excited to be a major part of why people are coming back into the city,” Sedlak said.

SkinCatering offers memberships and packages with discounts for those who want to maintain beautiful skin and increase their overall health. It offers a variety of services such as massages, body wraps, waxing, Reiki, facials, an infrared sauna, and more. Not only are its products gluten-free, but it is also PETA-approved as a cruelty-free and vegan-certified company. The new location will have space for a blowout bar, nail services, and couples massages. The original space in Tower Square will transition as the headquarters and laboratory for product development.