Christopher Gelino Joins Bulkley Richardson as Summer Associate

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that Christopher Gelino will be spending the next several weeks at the firm as a summer associate. During this assignment, he will have the opportunity to assist with legal work from all practice areas within the firm.

Gelino is currently attending the University of Connecticut School of Law with an expected graduation date of May 2021. He is a 2014 graduate of the University of Connecticut, where he received degrees in both political science and human rights, and was recognized as a university honors scholar. He also earned a master’s degree in international politics in 2017 from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.

“Christopher’s education in political science and human rights demonstrates his commitment to justice,” said Kevin Maynard, chair of the firm’s hiring committee. “I believe this foundation, combined with his studies in political science and law, will help make him a better, more compassionate lawyer. Our goal this summer is to introduce him to the inner workings of a law firm, provide mentorship from lawyers ranging from firm leaders and retired judges all the way through the ranks to junior associates, and expose him to real-life legal matters.”

Bulkley Richardson continues to accept résumés from future summer associates and recent law-school graduates and attorneys considering a lateral move. Visit bulkley.com/careers for more information.