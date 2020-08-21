Christopher Silipigno Earns Chartered Financial Consultant Designation

LENOX — Christopher Silipigno, chief operating officer and managing director at Renaissance Investment Group, LLC, earned the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) professional designation from the American College of Financial Services.

“Ensuring and encouraging the highest level of professional achievement for all members of our team is important for Renaissance as we endeavor to provide exceptional service for our clients,” Renaissance President Trevor Forbes said. “And it gives me much pleasure and pride to announce that Christopher Silipigno has earned the ChFC professional designation.”

Candidates for the ChFC designation must complete a minimum of eight college-level courses and 18 hours of supervised examinations. They must also fulfill stringent experience and ethics requirements and participate in continuing education to maintain professional recertification. Since its inception in 1982, the credential has been widely regarded as a premier standard of knowledge and trust for financial-planning professionals.

The ChFC program prepares professionals to apply advanced skills to address the financial planning needs of individuals, families, and small-business owners in a diverse environment. They can help clients identify and establish specific goals and then formulate, implement, and monitor a comprehensive plan to pursue those goals. Those who earn a ChFC can provide knowledgeable advice on a broad range of financial topics, including financial planning, investment management, wealth accumulation and estate planning, income taxation, life and health insurance, business taxation and planning, and retirement planning, with a focus on the practical application of concepts learned.

With more than 20 years of experience in the financial-services industry, Silipigno said he deeply values professional development and continuous improvement both as a means to personal growth and as a driver for adding value to client relationships. “I thoroughly appreciated the opportunity to freshen up and crystalize my existing knowledge base, as well as delve deeper into topics I’m not as familiar with. The ChFC program of study is both vast and comprehensive. I was able to immediately apply aspects of the coursework with clients, which was encouraging throughout the certification process.”

Having held licenses in mortgage lending, property and casualty insurance, and real estate, Silipigno provides Renaissance clients with a wide breadth of experience and expertise. In addition to fulfilling his role as COO, he works directly with the firm’s high-net-worth clients and foundations in the areas of investment management, cash-flow analysis, estate planning, charitable-giving strategies, and other complex financial-counseling domains.