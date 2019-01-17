CLICK Workspace to Host Concert by Chandler Travis Three-O’s on Jan. 25

NORTHAMPTON — CLICK Workspace ​continues its concert series, CLICK Music, with the second show of the winter/spring 2019 season on Friday, Jan. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. The Chandler Travis Three-O’s will bring CLICK a performance featuring “playful original songs that mix mind-bending wordplay with jazz, shimmering rock, and horn-fuelled R&B,” ​according to John Donohue of the New Yorker.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite or at the door for $17 (cash only). CLICK Music sponsors include Building 8 Brewery, River Valley Co-op, Pixel Edge, Northwest Mutual, and the Law Office of Peter Irvine.