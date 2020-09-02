Coldwell Banker Community Realtors Welcomes Lori Baronas

SOUTH DEERFIELD — Coldwell Banker Community Realtors announced the addition of Realtor Lori Baronas to its roster of professional real-estate agents serving Franklin and Hampshire counties.

Baronas has had her Realtor and broker licenses for more than 42 years. Her father started Dresser Real Estate in Turners Falls when she was a child, and once in high school, she began helping out in the office. When her father retired in the 1980s, she took over the office in addition to working at UMass, earning a general business and finance degree from UMass, running a bookkeeping business, and raising her two children, Megan and Justin.

Baronas has always been active in her community, volunteering in the public schools her children attended. Her biggest achievement was starting the Pop Warner Football league in Deerfield more than 26 years ago and chairing the Frontier Athletic Field Lights Project, which allowed the children to play night games.

Joining Coldwell Banker “was an easy decision,” she said, adding that she attends church with Coldwell Banker Community Realtors broker/owner Christine Aubrey and is friends with the firm’s top agent, Don Mailloux.

“We’re so happy to have Lori on our team,” Aubrey said. “Her experience and passion for real estate will benefit buyers and sellers, especially during these challenging times. Lori is an expert who will help guide her clients through the process.”

Baronas is a member of the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley, the National Assoc. of Realtors, and the Massachusetts Assoc. of Realtors. With Coldwell Banker, her primary focus will be residential real estate in Franklin and Hampshire counties.