Link to Libraries, Food Bank Launch ‘Feed the Body – Feed the Mind’ Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — Link to Libraries and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts announced a partnership to provide books and meals to hundreds of local families in need in Western Mass. In partnership with the Northampton and Springfield Rocks radio groups, the organizations launched the “Feed the Body – Feed the Mind” campaign, distributing children’s books and meals to families at several Food Bank member organizations’ designated meal-pickup sites in Springfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, and Holyoke.

“During these uncertain times, Link to Libraries has remained committed to ensuring that underserved children throughout Western Massachusetts have the books they need to continue learning,” said Laurie Flynn, president and CEO of Link to Libraries. “That’s meant we’ve had to get creative and find new ways to distribute books while schools remain closed. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with these wonderful organizations to feed the bodies and minds of those in need in our community.”

Christina Maxwell, director of Programs for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, added that “the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is delighted to be partnering with Link to Libraries and the Northampton Radio Group and Springfield Rocks Radio Group to be able to provide books to kids. Young people are facing many challenges right now, including both food insecurity and a very unusual school year. It is also giving us an opportunity to remind everyone how important it is to complete the census by the end of September. The results of the census have a major impact on funding for schools, libraries, and nutrition resources.”