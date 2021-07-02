Colebrook Realty Services Brokers Sale of Former Faces Building

NORTHAMPTON — Colebrook Realty Services Inc. announced the sale of the 33,228 square-foot retail building on Main Street in Northampton between Main Street, LLP and 175 Main Street, LLC — a subsidiary of Redstone. The property is located at 175 Main St. in Northampton.

Redstone is a property management and development company based in Burlington, Vt. It has been investing in properties that inspire pride and interaction for nearly 30 years, with a particular focus on commercial real estate, multi-family, and student housing throughout New England. The acquisition of 175 Main St. represents Redstone’s affinity for the former Faces building and Northampton’s strong downtown area, said Joe Engelken, Senior Vice President of Acquisition & Development for the company.

“Redstone is delighted to have the opportunity to acquire a prominent piece of Northampton’s Downtown and become a part of the community,” he said. “We are excited for the coming years and will strive to recreate the sense of destination that Faces once had.”

Half of the property has remained vacant since the iconic Face’s store shut down in April, 2019. TD Bank leases space at the building across from Thornes Marketplace. The sale of the property was handled by Mitch Bolotin and Jack Dill of Colebrook. “The Faces building is an important landmark for Northampton’s Main Street,” said Mitch Bolotin, “and Redstone is the right development group to manage the property growing forward.”