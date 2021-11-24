Comcast Acquires Russell Municipal Cable TV

RUSSELL — The town of Russell has a new broadband, video, and voice services provider, as Comcast announced it has acquired Russell Municipal Cable TV. Comcast plans to transition residents and businesses to its Xfinity and Comcast Business suite of services through the end of the year.

“The acquisition of Russell Municipal Cable TV gives Comcast an opportunity to provide customers in the town of Russell with access to our Xfinity and Comcast Business innovative products and services, including our broadband internet experience, with the fastest broadband speeds available to residents,” said Carolyne Hannan, senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England Region, which includes Western Mass. “We have a long-standing commitment to serving the communities in the Commonwealth where our customers and employees live and work and are proud to extend that commitment to our newest community in Western Massachusetts.”

Comcast is now available in 248 communities across Massachusetts and employs local residents at its Xfinity Stores in Springfield and Holyoke, and in several business and technical operations centers across the state, which serve residential customers and businesses.

“We chose Comcast because it is the best operator in the business with the fastest and most reliable network,” said Randy Merritt, manager of Russell Cable. “They are true innovators who continuously invest in their network to meet customers’ current and future needs, and we are confident this sale will ensure our customers have access to Comcast’s best-in-class network, products, services, and customer experience.”