Longmeadow Shopping Plaza Destroyed by Fire

LONGMEADOW — A shopping plaza at 909 Shaker Road in Longmeadow has been destroyed by fire. Six businesses were destroyed in the blaze, which drew 13 different fire departments to the scene.

The fire started about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Western Mass News reported, adding that Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons met with the business owners Tuesday to talk about ways to help, including the 74 employees left without paychecks moving forward. The cause of the fire is under investigation.