Top Banner

Daily News

Longmeadow Shopping Plaza Destroyed by Fire

By 371

LONGMEADOW — A shopping plaza at 909 Shaker Road in Longmeadow has been destroyed by fire. Six businesses were destroyed in the blaze, which drew 13 different fire departments to the scene.

The fire started about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Western Mass News reported, adding that Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons met with the business owners Tuesday to talk about ways to help, including the 74 employees left without paychecks moving forward. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags:

Related Posts

Baystate Physician Writes About Tense Moments in Securing PPE

By

Manning Family Gift to UMass Amherst Will Help Advance Innovative Research

By

Real-estate Licensing Course Starts Nov. 2

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis