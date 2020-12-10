Holyoke Medical Center Seeks Blood, Plasma Donors

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center is actively seeking blood and convalescent plasma donors. The center’s Blood Bank depends on area residents, their friends, and neighbors to help meet the transfusion needs of the local community.

“The demand for convalescent plasma is higher than the supply that has been donated throughout the region. People who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to make a donation and help save the lives of up to two people in our community,” said Jon Gronbach, director of Laboratory Services at Holyoke Medical Center.

Convalescent plasma is a liquid component of blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Patients who have recovered from the disease have antibodies to protect themselves to fight the virus. By making a blood and convalescent plasma donation, recovered patients can help others fight COVID-19 as well.

Blood and convalescent plasma supplies continue to be low, and shortages persist in all categories. Emergency supplies from the Red Cross are often limited. More than 75% of the blood and convalescent plasma needed by patients at the medical center comes from people living in Holyoke, Chicopee, South Hadley, and surrounding communities.

All eligible donors will receive a free recognition gift for their donation, and eligible convalescent plasma donors will receive a free COVID IgG test.

The Blood Bank, located on the first floor of Holyoke Medical Center, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required. For further information or to schedule an appointment, call (413) 534‑2591.