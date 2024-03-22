Country Bank Appoints New Corporators, Trustee at Annual Meeting

WARE — Country Bank announced the appointment of four new corporators and a new trustee at its annual meeting on March 11.

James Phaneuf, chair of the board, welcomed the new corporators to the bank, saying, “we are thrilled to have these accomplished individuals join our team. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will contribute to the continued success of Country Bank.”

Ivon Gois, president of Gois Broadcasting, brings a wealth of experience to the bank. Based in Worcester, Gois operates 12 radio stations in New England and is well-known for his contributions to the media industry, ethnic and racial diversity work, and financial expertise.

Mechilia Salazar, CEO and director of Hope for Youth and Families Foundation in Springfield, is a respected leader in the nonprofit sector. Her previous role as CEO of the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club demonstrates her commitment to serving marginalized and underbanked communities. She often serves as the bridge between local businesses and the communities they serve.

Samalid Hogan, a business consultant, CEO, and principal at Greylock Management in Ludlow, is a seasoned professional with a strong track record of success. Her leadership as past president of the Springfield Rotary Club and her involvement on various boards further highlight her dedication to making a positive impact. Her passion for empowering small businesses has made her a respected leader in the industry.

Walter Pacheco, a prominent figure in the hospitality industry, owns several Western and Central Mass. restaurants and investment properties. His extensive business acumen and local ties make him a valuable addition to the bank.

In addition to the new corporators, President-elect Mary McGovern was appointed to the board of trustees. Her expertise and leadership will help guide the bank’s strategic initiatives and ensure its continued growth as she takes over as president on April 1.