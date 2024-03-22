Paul Asselin Named ABC National 2024 Craft Instructor of the Year

WOBURN — The Massachusetts chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors announced that Paul Asselin, Gould Construction Institute instructor, is the 2024 ABC National Craft Instructor of the Year. Asselin was honored at the 2024 ABC Convention in Orlando, Fla. on March 13.

ABC presents the annual Craft Instructor of the Year Award to an outstanding instructor with a passion for their craft, creativity, a positive attitude, and the ability to transfer knowledge through excellent communications skills and forward-thinking teaching to future construction professionals.

With nearly 40 years of experience in the construction industry, Asselin has taught basic through advanced electrical courses since 2001. He is the training manager for Elm Electrical Inc. in Westfield, where he has worked since 1983. He is also the wiring inspector for his hometown of Russell and previously served as chair of Westfield Technical Academy’s general advisory board and electrical shop advisory board.

“Problem solving is a daily occurrence,” Asselin said. “From the field to the classroom, it’s important that we, as craft professionals, know how to solve problems. As I tell my students, it is about training your brain to problem-solve, which we do our whole lives. Technology and safety awareness are vital components of our industry and are important tools in the way I teach, work, and volunteer in my community.”

As Craft Instructor of the Year, Asselin received a $10,000 cash prize. Co-sponsors of Craft Instructor of the Year are the National Center for Construction Education and Research, the training, assessment, certification, and career-development standard for the construction industry; and Tradesmen International, North America’s premier craft-professional staffing resource. Asselin will also be profiled in the June issue of Construction Executive magazine.

“Holding dozens of electrical and teaching certifications, Paul utilizes his electrical expertise to better his community and the construction industry as well as the next generation of craft professionals,” said Buddy Henley, 2024 national chair of the ABC board of directors and president of Henley Construction Co. Inc. in Gaithersburg, Md.

“A truly outstanding teacher whose excellence extends beyond the classroom, Paul’s nominator said that he wholeheartedly embraces any opportunity for professional development and is just as adept at teaching simple topics as more advanced ones, which is attributable to his excellent written and verbal communication skills,” Henley added. “Congratulations, Paul, on this honor, and I appreciate how you have furthered the industry and career pathways for countless electricians.”