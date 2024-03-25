bankESB to Host Two Free Shred Days

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB invites customers and members of the community to two free shred days at local offices. Events will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. (or until the truck is full) on the following dates and at locations. No appointment is necessary.

• Saturday, June 8: 770 Main St., Agawam

• Saturday, June 22: 241 Northampton St., Easthampton (two trucks at this event)

Local residents can reduce their risk of identity theft by bringing old mail, receipts, statements or bills, canceled checks, pay stubs, medical records, or any other unwanted paper documents containing personal or confidential information and shredding them safely and securely for free. A professional document destruction company will be on site in the bank’s parking lot and can accept up to two boxes of documents per person.