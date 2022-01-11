Country Bank Promotes Jessica McGarry to First Vice President, Team Lead

WARE — Country Bank announced that Jessica McGarry has been promoted to first vice president, team lead for its Commercial Lending division in the East.

McGarry, who joined Country Bank in 2017, has more than 20 years of experience in financial services focused on commercial lending. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Nichols College, was a recipient of the Forty Under 40 designation in 2014 from Worcester Business Journal, and was a member of the Leadership Worcester class of 2015-16.

“I look forward to leading the Commercial Lending division in Worcester as Country Bank continues to provide high-quality business financing in Central Mass.,” McGarry said. Our team is knowledgeable and dedicated, with deep connections that will continue to drive growth in the region. Strategic and hardworking individuals, coupled with dynamic lending solutions and a responsive approval process, will position our team to capitalize on large and small opportunities as we move into 2022 and beyond.”

Tom Wolcott, first senior vice president for Commercial Lending, added that “Jessica’s extensive background working with commercial customers, financing strategies, and, in the process, building long-term partnerships in the East has been a part of Country’s success in the Worcester market.”