Country Bank Promotes Three Team Members

WARE — Country Bank recently announced three executive promotions within the bank’s senior management team.

Dawn Fleury, CPA, has been promoted to first senior vice president of Corporate Risk. Before joining Country Bank in 2012, she had a 21-year career with the FDIC as a commissioned senior bank examiner. In her current role, she oversees the bank’s comprehensive risk-management programs, including compliance, corporate risk, internal audit, BSA fraud, commercial credit, commercial loan workout, and residential collections.

Miriam Siegel, CCP, CBP has been promoted to first senior vice president of Human Resources and chief diversity officer. When she joined Country Bank in 2018, she brought 26 years of professional experience as the senior vice president of Human Resources for United Bank. In her current role, she oversees all aspects of the bank’s human-resources initiatives, as well as driving talent-management strategies to lead the bank’s learning and development team. She serves on the board of Behavioral Health Network in Springfield and the Wilbraham Personnel Advisory Board.

Tom Wolcott has been promoted to first senior vice president of the Commercial Lending and Business Banking divisions. He joined Country Bank in 2019 after a previous career in the financial-services industry that spanned more than three decades, including senior vice president roles at People’s United Bank, United Bank, Citizens Bank, and Fleet Bank, primarily in the Connecticut, Springfield, and Worcester markets. He has extensive expertise in managing diverse and complex commercial clients as well as assisting small businesses with creative solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.

“Promoting these talented members within our existing leadership team strengthens our foundation for the future,” said Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank. “Dawn, Miriam, and Tom have proven to be immensely skilled leaders and have been strategic partners in major decisions we have made at Country Bank. I am excited they will be taking on additional responsibilities in their expanded roles to help further drive our strategic direction and growth. They each exemplify Country Bank’s iSTEP corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity.”