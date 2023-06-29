Country Bank Recognizes Crystal Mansfield as President’s Platinum Recipient

WARE — Country Bank announced the recipient of the 2023 President’s Platinum Award. The Bank’s recognition program, Above and Beyond, encourages team members to look for co-workers who embody the bank’s corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity (iSTEP). Within this program, members can receive different levels of recognition: Silver Spotlight, Gold Star, and the President’s Platinum.

“Country Bank’s team members contribute to the bank’s success in many ways throughout the year, and we are delighted to celebrate their contributions,” Country Bank President and CEO Paul Scully said. “The 2023 President’s Platinum award was presented to Crystal Mansfield, Customer Experience and Sales Support specialist. Crystal embodies the bank’s corporate values in every interaction she has. In addition, her nominator recognized her contributions to the organization, customers, and co-workers. The Country Bank team is extremely dedicated, knowledgeable, and committed to delivering the best service to their external and internal customers.”

Added Mansfield, “I am extremely honored to have been named a recipient of the Presidential Platinum Award. Thank you to my colleague for nominating me and to Paul for selecting me to receive this year’s award. My focus is always on a positive customer experience. Supporting, listening to, and finding customer solutions is simply the best part of my job. I could not do what I do without all the amazing team members at Country Bank. I am humbled to receive this award and appreciate that Country Bank has a culture that supports and recognizes the contributions of the team.”