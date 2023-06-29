Berkshire Agricultural Ventures Welcomes Martha Page to Board of Directors

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (BAV), a growing nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local agriculture and a resilient regional food system, announced the appointment of Martha Page to its board of directors. With her extensive experience in nonprofit, government, and private-sector management, Page brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to further strengthen BAV’s mission and impact across the Berkshire-Taconic region.

Page joins the board following her successful tenure as executive director of Hartford Food System Inc., where she spearheaded innovative initiatives to address food security, promote equitable access to nutritious food, and foster community development. Her deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the food system will be invaluable in helping guide BAV’s strategic vision.

Throughout her career, Page has demonstrated leadership and a commitment to collaborative problem solving. Her multi-disciplinary background has allowed her to navigate complex landscapes and build strong partnerships across sectors that will play a vital role in helping to shape BAV’s initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Martha Page to the Board,” said Tom Gardner, BAV board president. He emphasized her impressive background and steadfast commitment to enhancing food systems, which strongly resonates with BAV’s mission. “Martha’s extensive expertise in the government and not-for-profit sectors will help BAV foster the development of a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system within their service area.”

Page will collaborate closely with other board members and BAV staff to ensure that BAV continues to make a significant impact on the agricultural communities of Berkshire, Litchfield (Conn.), Columbia (N.Y.), and Dutchess (N.Y.) counties.

“I am so excited to join the board of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures, I have followed the work of this impressive organization and have been a fan for several years,” she said. “What they do to ensure strong farms and food businesses in this region resonates so strongly with my ongoing commitment to help build a resilient New England food system. I look forward to working closely with Rebecca and the other board members to promote and support the work of BAV’s dedicated and talented staff.”