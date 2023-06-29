National Grid Awards $800,000 to Eight Chambers in Support of Small Businesses

NORTHAMPTON — National Grid announced it will donate $800,000 to eight chambers of commerce in Massachusetts to support local small businesses. The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce has been named one of the recipients of a $100,000 award.

Each chamber will receive $100,000, which they will then distribute in grants of $1,000 to National Grid small-business customers with fewer than 150 employees. The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce looks forward to distributing these grant awards to give local small business community a boost during the coming months. Qualifying businesses can apply for a $1,000 grant by clicking here.

This pledge follows a similar donation by National Grid in January, when the company distributed $1 million to four small-business organizations to help with energy bills. The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, the Retailers Assoc. of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Restaurant Assoc., and the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce each received $250,000 to distribute to their small business members.

“After seeing the positive benefit our previous grant-funding effort had on the small-business community of Massachusetts, we decided to expand that reach by partnering with additional chambers of commerce,” said Stephen Woerner, president of National Grid New England. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing jobs and supporting the vibrancy of communities across Massachusetts. We’re pleased to be able to support those businesses that continue to need help as everyone continues to adjust to higher costs for basic goods and services.”

Chambers receiving the funds include the Cape Cod Chamber, Merrimack Valley Chamber, North Central Chamber of Leominster, Greater Northampton Chamber, North Shore Chamber, OneSouthCoast Chamber, South Shore Chamber, and Waltham Chamber.

“We are grateful for National Grid’s generosity and support of small businesses,” said Vince Jackson, executive director of the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce. “We are equally appreciative to be among the chambers selected to award these grants that will deliver much-needed relief in Northampton and the surrounding area.”

This second round of funding comes as part of National Grid’s ongoing commitment to uplifting the well-being of small-business owners and entrepreneurs in Massachusetts. Previously part of its Customer Savings Initiative, National Grid has expanded upon its ‘season of giving’ with renewed customer-assistance efforts. Since October 2022, the utility has donated $3.8 million.