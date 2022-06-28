Country Bank Recognizes President’s Platinum Recipient

WARE — Country Bank recently announced that Tracey Wrzesien, assistant vice President, retail banking officer, is the recipient of its 2021 President’s Platinum Award.

The bank’s recognition program, “CB Shines,” encourages team members to look for coworkers who embody the bank’s corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity (iSTEP). Within this program, members can receive different levels of recognition: Silver Spotlight, Gold Star, and the President’s Platinum.

“Country Bank’s team members contribute to the bank’s success in so many ways throughout the year, and we are delighted to celebrate their contributions,” said Paul Scully, president, and CEO of Country Bank. “Tracey embodies the bank’s corporate values. In addition, her nominator recognized her contributions to the organization, customers, and coworkers. Our team is extremely dedicated, knowledgeable and committed to delivering the best service to their external and internal customers.”