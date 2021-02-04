Country Bank Supports Community with $1.3 Million in Philanthropy in 2020

WARE — Country Bank reported that its donations and sponsorships for 2020 totaled $1.3 million. Through the bank’s philanthropic efforts, it provided support to local nonprofits throughout the communities it serves; in 2020, more than 400 of these organizations received donations.

The pandemic has left businesses and individuals facing continued looming uncertainties. Many nonprofits struggled from the economic fallout, and they looked to community partners like Country Bank for assistance. Country Bank donated more than $500,000 to area hospitals and first-responder housing efforts to provide the financial and tangible emergency resources needed to support their mission during the pandemic.

“We are so grateful to Country Bank for its most generous support and appreciate its continued partnership during this unprecedented time,” said Scott Berg, vice president of Philanthropy at Baystate Health and executive director of the Baystate Health Foundation. “This gift will directly support resources needed at Baystate Health as we continue to address the care our community needs as we face this worldwide pandemic.”

Other organizations receiving support included the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp., Christina’s House, Springfield Rescue Mission, Ronald McDonald House, and Behavioral Health Network Inc.

Recognizing the importance and overwhelming need to help organizations that address hunger, Country Bank provided monetary donations to food programs throughout the region that exceeded $100,000. The recipients of these funds included Friends of the Homeless, Rachel’s Table, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and many local food pantries.

“As a community partner, we care deeply about the sustainability of our communities,” said Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank. “As such, and in recognizing the burdens that our communities have experienced throughout this year, we were honored to offer support during what has been the most stressful time in our history. Supporting and enriching our communities is not only a part of our mission, it’s simply who we are as an organization.”

The coming year will continue to pose challenges to the nonprofit sector, and organizations will once again rely heavily on their community-bank partners to help them with their mission to help those they serve. Community banks are a critical resource and will be called upon to continue with much-needed additional assistance in 2021.