Hampden County Estate Planning Council Raises $1,400 to Benefit Open Pantry

SPRINGFIELD — Ed Sunter, president of the Hampden County Estate Planning Council of Springfield; Julie Quink, treasurer; and John Arnold, past president, presented a check for $1,400 to Terry Maxey, executive director of Open Pantry of Springfield.

Sunter followed up last year’s inaugural fundraising event started by Arnold. “While we normally don’t meet in December, this year we made it a holiday event,” Sunter said. “Many individuals and businesses in our community have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. We, as an association, did not want to pass up the opportunity to help out our neighbors and the community we serve professionally. What better way to make a positive impact and all the while have some fun around the holidays? So this year I decided we would do a fundraiser via Zoom.”

Council members were invited to participate in a wine- and beer-tasting event sponsored by Baystate Brewing Co. of Sturbridge, Progression Brewery of Northampton, White Lion Brewery of Springfield, and Hardwick Winery. Members enjoyed beer and wine samples in their homes and offices.

“Representatives of each company participated and provided an overview of their products as they were enjoyed,” Sunter said. “It gave us a great opportunity to do something where we can have some fun and give back to the community we serve. $1,400 was raised by our council membership, and I am very pleased to donate it to Open Pantry of Springfield.”