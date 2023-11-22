Country Bank Supports Wonderfund with $20,000 Donation

WARE — Country Bank recently announced its partnership and $20,000 in support of the Wonderfund of Massachusetts.

The Wonderfund helps kids and teens served by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to enjoy childhood’s magical moments during the holiday season. The Wonderfund organization is an ordinary group of people on an extraordinary mission to bring the magic and meaning of childhood into the lives of children who have been impacted by trauma, abuse, and neglect.

Join the Wonderfund and Country Bank in making magic this holiday season for kids in foster care by donating a new, unwrapped gift at any of Country’s banking centers until Dec. 15. Country Bank’s team will shop for gifts to join in the efforts, and donations will be delivered to DCF offices in Springfield and Worcester to be distributed throughout Western and Central Mass.

“We are delighted about this partnership with the Wonderfund and the opportunity for our team and our communities to help us make a difference for children by putting a smile on so many faces,” said Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations at Country Bank.

In addition to the toy drive, Country Bank donated more than $100,000 to 17 local food pantries and $42,000 to local senior centers to relieve food insecurity and homelessness and support elders in its local communities during its annual Season of Difference campaign. To support these efforts, visit wonderfundma.org.