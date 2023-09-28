Country Bank Welcomes Brunilda Demiri

WARE — Country Bank announced that Brunilda Demiri has joined its Auditing Division as first vice president and director of Internal Audit.

Before joining Country Bank, she worked as a lead auditor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. She has more than 14 years of experience in the industry and is currently a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Certified Fraud Examiners Community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brunilda to the Audit team,” said Miriam Siegel, first senior vice president and chief Culture & Development officer, Human Resources. “It was not only her background and experience with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, but her specific interest in community banking and her personal commitment to community service make her a perfect fit for Country Bank.”

Demiri holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley University and is currently enrolled in Babson’s MBA program. Brunilda is also a certified fraud examiner.

“At the Federal Reserve Bank, I managed multiple audit teams responsible for some of the Fed’s most complex and high-risk audit engagements,” she said. “Throughout my career, I have learned how impactful audit can be and look forward to providing valuable audit services and helping Country Bank stay ahead of risks that could impact the success of objectives and strategic initiatives. I have enjoyed getting to know the people here and look forward to continued partnerships and working together.”