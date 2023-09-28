Girls Inc. of the Valley Welcomes New Board Members

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley recently welcomed two new members to its board of directors. Trishna Mudumbi and Isani Castro will join the current board to support strategic planning to map out the future of the organization.

Mudumbi is an accomplished engineering leader with nearly 20 years of industry experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Drexel University and a master’s degree in management from Stevens Institute of Technology. She is currently the chief engineer for Environmental and Airframe Control Systems products for the Boeing Defense Value Stream at Collins Aerospace. Throughout her career, she has focused on promoting women and underrepresented groups in STEM and beyond.

Castro is an associate attorney at Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury & Murphy, P.C. in downtown Springfield, with a focus on business and corporate law. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Manhattan College, graduating with honors. She graduated from Roger Williams University School of Law in May 2022 with her juris doctor. In her role as associate attorney, she drafts various legal documents related to intricate business needs, provides legal counsel, and manages negotiations.

“Trishna and Isani are fabulous additions to our board of directors,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “Trishna and Isani are leaders in their respective industries and have a firm passion for the Girls Inc. mission. The skill sets they will bring to the board strengthens our organization as we position ourselves to serve more youth throughout the Valley.”