Country Bank Welcomes Seth Arvanites to Commercial Lending Division

WARE — Country Bank announced that Seth Arvanites has joined its Commercial Lending division. Arvanites, who has been in the commercial-lending industry for 22 years, came to Country Bank from People’s United Bank and earned a bachelor’s degree in both political science and geography from Syracuse University.

“The best part of this role is getting to meet, learn about, and serve the people and businesses in the community,” he said. “The great people I’ve worked with over the years instilled in me the value of kindness, responsiveness, flexibility, and teamwork. I’m excited for the opportunity, and I look forward to getting to know my clients and teammates.”

Miriam Siegel, first senior vice president, Human Resources, added that “we are excited to welcome Seth to the Commercial Banking team at Country Bank. Seth’s commitment to a high level of customer service is evident, and we are excited for him to begin working as a partner with our business customers to enhance their businesses and the communities they serve. Seth’s trusted approach to commercial banking aligns with the bank’s iSTEP corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity, and we are pleased that he has chosen Country Bank to be his employer of choice.”