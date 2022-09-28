Top Banner

Daily News

Catch the Buzz About Quiet Quitting on Oct. 14

By 274

PITTSFIELD — The workplace trend called quiet quitting, which is creating a buzz on social media and news headlines, takes center stage at Dulye Leadership Experience (DLE) open-forum program Culture Chat on Friday, Oct. 14.

“Let’s Talk About Quiet Quitting” is a one-hour, moderated conversation with professionals from diverse organizations, roles, and industries. This no-fee program begins at noon and is open to the public. Advance registration is required. To reserve a virtual seat, click here.

Since 2008, DLE has invested in the professional development of thousands of rising leaders in the Berkshires and worldwide. Through the sustained sponsorship of Dulye & Co., a workplace culture and engagement consultancy based in Pittsfield, fee-free programming is produced year-round to develop critical skills and connections for career success.

Tags:

Related Posts

First Quarterly Opioid Report Shows Signs of Progress

By

Teri Anderson Named Executive Director of FHETC

By

Elms College Program Helps EMTs, Firefighters Plan for the Worst

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis
payday loans online same day deposit 1 hour payday loans no credit check