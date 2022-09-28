Catch the Buzz About Quiet Quitting on Oct. 14

PITTSFIELD — The workplace trend called quiet quitting, which is creating a buzz on social media and news headlines, takes center stage at Dulye Leadership Experience (DLE) open-forum program Culture Chat on Friday, Oct. 14.

“Let’s Talk About Quiet Quitting” is a one-hour, moderated conversation with professionals from diverse organizations, roles, and industries. This no-fee program begins at noon and is open to the public. Advance registration is required. To reserve a virtual seat, click here.

Since 2008, DLE has invested in the professional development of thousands of rising leaders in the Berkshires and worldwide. Through the sustained sponsorship of Dulye & Co., a workplace culture and engagement consultancy based in Pittsfield, fee-free programming is produced year-round to develop critical skills and connections for career success.