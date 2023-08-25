Country Bank, Worcester Red Sox Foundation Announce 2023 WooStars

WARE — Country Bank and the Worcester Red Sox Foundation recently announced the 2023 WooStars, a program that supports nonprofit leaders throughout the region.

Country Bank recently recognized nine local WooStars and the nonprofits they are affiliated with at Polar Park, including Mari Gonzalez of El Buen Samaritano Food Program Inc., Jenna Rahkonen of HomeFront Strong, Brian Feeley of Miracle League of Western Massachusetts, Todd Stewart of Camp Putnam, Sharon MacDonald of Guild of St. Agnes of Worcester Inc., Anna Rice of Dismas House, Gina and John Connolly of Lou Gehrig Little League, and Joseph Kenadek of Jack Barry Little League. Each nonprofit was presented with a $5,000 donation.

“Country Bank and the Worcester Red Sox Foundation are passionate about supporting the communities we serve. The WooStars is a partnership program between our two organizations,” said Shelley Regin, senior vice president of Marketing and Public Relations at Country Bank. “It is so meaningful to us as our community members nominate the WooStars and support the nonprofits they serve. In its third year, we have awarded 27 WooStars with $135,000 in donations. These community leaders are genuinely making a difference, and we are honored to support them.”

Charles Steinberg, president of the Worcester Red Sox and the WooSox Foundation, added that “Country Bank has been an ideal community partner. Our WooStars partnership sheds the light on some wonderful organizations — and that’s in addition to our collaboration on our Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic and our MVT program that supports our most valuable teachers. We thank our friends at Country Bank, and we salute our 2023 WooStars.”