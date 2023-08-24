Jean Deliso Named to Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State List

AGAWAM — Jean Deliso, CFP, from the Connecticut Valley General Office of New York Life, has been listed on the 2023 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list. The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.

A New York Life agent for 28 years, Deliso received this recognition for helping her clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.

“We are honored that Jean appears on this prestigious list,” said Eli Burrows, managing partner of the Connecticut Valley General Office. “New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Jean has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”

Deliso is president and owner of Deliso Financial and Insurance Services, a firm focusing on comprehensive financial strategies that help position clients for a solid financial future. She has been working in the financial field for more than 30 years, her first seven in public accounting and the balance working in the financial-services industry.

She has developed an expertise in helping business owners and individuals protect and secure their own and their family’s future. Her extensive experience has led to a focus in certain fields, such as cash and risk management, retirement, and estate planning. She is committed to helping educate individuals regarding their finances and frequently conducts workshops advocating financial empowerment.

Deliso is a Nautilus Group member agent, an advanced-planning resource for estate-conservation and business-continuation strategies. Her access to this exclusive resource enables her clients to benefit from the group’s collective experience and solutions as they apply to the protection, accumulation, and distribution of wealth to individuals, families, and business owners throughout the country.

A graduate of Bentley College, she has also been a member of New York Life Chairman’s Council since 2012 and a qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table since 1999. Members of the elite Chairman’s Council rank in the top 3% of New York Life’s sales force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Active in her community, Deliso currently serves on and is immediate past chairman of the board of the Baystate Health Foundation. She also serves on and is past chairman of the board of the Community Music School of Springfield, and is also a past board member of Pioneer Valley Refrigerated Warehouse.