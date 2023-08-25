Clinical & Support Options Announces Several Appointments, Promotions

NORTHAMPTON — Karin Jeffers, president and CEO of nonprofit community behavioral-health agency Clinical & Support Options (CSO), has been re-elected to a three-year regional director term on the board of directors of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Jeffers announced several appointments to CSO’s own board and leadership team:

• Anderson Gomes, owner of Anderson Cleaning, and Jess Miller, local standup comic and community philanthropist, have both joined the nonprofit’s board.

• Frank Mertes has assumed the chief financial officer role following the retirement of CSO’s prior CFO. Previously, Mertes served as CFO of Hilltown Community Health Centers.

• Cheryl Pascucci has been appointed the agency’s first vice president of Medical Integration and chief Nursing officer. Pascucci last served as program director of Population Health & Integration at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

• Heather-Lee Marsh has taken on the role of vice president of Acute and Day Programs. Previously, she served as director of Substance Use Services with the Center for Human Development.

• Jessica Charette-Fallon has been promoted to associate vice president of Organizational Excellence. She previously served the agency as director of Business Systems and Integration.

• In addition, Associate Vice Presidents Joanne Bird (Administrative Operations) and Geoffrey Oldmixon (Marketing & Development) have both been promoted to vice president level within their continued purviews.