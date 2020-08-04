Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Florence Casket Co. v. Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation, LLC
Allegation: Money owed on sale of caskets delivered and received: $16,049.71
Filed: 3/12/20
Michael Kenny, PPA and Karen Kenny v. TP Equipment Leasing, LLC and Petro Kabysh
Allegation: Motor-vehicle accident causing injuries: $39,372.47
Filed: 5/13/20
DSV Air & Sea Inc. v. GDMC USA, LLC d/b/a Vomax
Allegation: Money owed for transportation and/or logistics services: $11,430.86
Filed: 7/17/20
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
University of Massachusetts Building Authority v. All State Construction Inc. and Northern Construction Service, LLC
Allegation: Negligence causing property damage: $1,383,008
Filed: 2/18/20
Alfonso Longobardi v. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.
Allegation: Fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress
Filed: 2/20/20
Matthew Howard v. Cooley Dickinson Healthcare, Massachusetts General Hospital Affiliate
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $36,900,000
Filed: 3/4/20
Christy Giles v. Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $74,067.08
Filed: 3/12/20
Kimberly Mook v. Belchertown Public Schools, et al
Allegation: Wrongful termination, breach of contract: $230,000
Filed: 4/17/20