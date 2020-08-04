Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Florence Casket Co. v. Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation, LLC

Allegation: Money owed on sale of caskets delivered and received: $16,049.71

Filed: 3/12/20

Michael Kenny, PPA and Karen Kenny v. TP Equipment Leasing, LLC and Petro Kabysh

Allegation: Motor-vehicle accident causing injuries: $39,372.47

Filed: 5/13/20

DSV Air & Sea Inc. v. GDMC USA, LLC d/b/a Vomax

Allegation: Money owed for transportation and/or logistics services: $11,430.86

Filed: 7/17/20

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

University of Massachusetts Building Authority v. All State Construction Inc. and Northern Construction Service, LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing property damage: $1,383,008

Filed: 2/18/20

Alfonso Longobardi v. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

Allegation: Fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress

Filed: 2/20/20

Matthew Howard v. Cooley Dickinson Healthcare, Massachusetts General Hospital Affiliate

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $36,900,000

Filed: 3/4/20

Christy Giles v. Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $74,067.08

Filed: 3/12/20

Kimberly Mook v. Belchertown Public Schools, et al

Allegation: Wrongful termination, breach of contract: $230,000

Filed: 4/17/20