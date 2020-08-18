Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

East Coast Builders Group, LLC v. Kent Pecoy & Sons Construction Inc. d/b/a Pecoy Cos. and Sturbridge Development, LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract: $27,500

Filed: 7/20/20

East Coast Builders Group, LLC v. Kent Pecoy & Sons Construction Inc. d/b/a Pecoy Cos. and Sturbridge Development, LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract: $24,349

Filed: 7/21/20

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Francesca Torsiello, Cassandra Torsiello, and Kimberly Torsiello v. Trustees of Hampshire College, Five College Consortium Inc., Kevin Fournier, Raymond Labarre, Dianna Williams, Eva Rueschmann, and Byron McCrae

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of civil rights: 871,000

Filed: 5/4/20

Easthampton Precision Manufacturing Inc. v. Samson Manufacturing Co.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $68,300.20

Filed: 5/8/20

Susan Lee Hanley, personal representative of the estate of Triona Hanley v. Athena Health Care Associates Inc. d/b/a Highview of Northampton; Malcolm Dean; Gina Ianacone, RN; Jane/John Doe 1; Jane/John Doe 2; Lara D’Benedetto, LPN; Margaret Russo, MD; and Jane/John Doe 3

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $1,000,000

Filed: 6/5/20

Jane Doe and John Doe v. Smith College, et al

Allegation: Willful negligence; willful infliction of pain, suffering, and emotional distress; fraud, mistake, duress, and undue influence; breach of contract and warranty: $15,000,000

Filed: 6/10/20

Western Builders Inc. v. Russell Street Hospitality, LLC and Gator Pearson, LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract: $416,983.35

Filed: 6/20/20

East Coast Builders Group, LLC v. Kent Pecoy & Sons Construction Inc. d/b/a Pecoy Cos., et al

Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $50,548

Filed: 7/21/20