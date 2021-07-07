Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Michael Elbery v. Haddad Motor Group Inc.

Allegation: Deliberate destruction of rear brake systems, extortion to pay for new brake system: $2,170

Filed: 5/18/21

Valerie Rodriguez-Ortiz v. Aldi Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $3,790.41

Filed: 6/1/21

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Michael A. Klein v. Netto Construction, Kevin Netto, and Jovita Netto

Allegation: Breach of contract; unfair, deceptive, and inadequate practices: $32,465

Filed: 5/20/21

Worldbridge Partners Hartford, LLC v. Hampden Care Facility Inc. d/b/a Insa Inc.

Allegation: Breach of recruitment agreement and services rendered: $12,500

Filed: 6/16/21

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Sofia Cincotta v. University of Massachusetts Amherst

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $32.453

Filed: 4/20/21

Ada Langford, Christopher Maschino, Alyssa Phillips, Mark Schwaber, Stephen Seward, and all others similarly situated v. Vervata Health, LLC

Allegation: Wage and hour violations, wrongful termination: $46,000

Filed: 4/28/21

David R. Knightly v. Town of Amherst

Allegation: Employment discrimination

Filed: 5/4/21

Western Builders Inc. v. 35 Village Hill Road, LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment

Filed: 5/21/21

Suzanne Melanson v. Turning Leaf Centers Northampton, LLC; Thomas Kasper; and Sajid Khan

Allegation: Failure to pay paid time off, breach of contract, breach of Wage Act, breach of implied covenant, unjust enrichment: $150,000

Filed: 5/24/21

Christine Guimond v. Kim’s Family Corp.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $38,570.82

Filed: 5/27/21

Yadim Medore v. Denis Kitchen

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $519,711.67

Filed: 6/17/21