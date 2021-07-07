Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Michael Elbery v. Haddad Motor Group Inc.
Allegation: Deliberate destruction of rear brake systems, extortion to pay for new brake system: $2,170
Filed: 5/18/21
Valerie Rodriguez-Ortiz v. Aldi Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $3,790.41
Filed: 6/1/21
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Michael A. Klein v. Netto Construction, Kevin Netto, and Jovita Netto
Allegation: Breach of contract; unfair, deceptive, and inadequate practices: $32,465
Filed: 5/20/21
Worldbridge Partners Hartford, LLC v. Hampden Care Facility Inc. d/b/a Insa Inc.
Allegation: Breach of recruitment agreement and services rendered: $12,500
Filed: 6/16/21
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Sofia Cincotta v. University of Massachusetts Amherst
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $32.453
Filed: 4/20/21
Ada Langford, Christopher Maschino, Alyssa Phillips, Mark Schwaber, Stephen Seward, and all others similarly situated v. Vervata Health, LLC
Allegation: Wage and hour violations, wrongful termination: $46,000
Filed: 4/28/21
David R. Knightly v. Town of Amherst
Allegation: Employment discrimination
Filed: 5/4/21
Western Builders Inc. v. 35 Village Hill Road, LLC
Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment
Filed: 5/21/21
Suzanne Melanson v. Turning Leaf Centers Northampton, LLC; Thomas Kasper; and Sajid Khan
Allegation: Failure to pay paid time off, breach of contract, breach of Wage Act, breach of implied covenant, unjust enrichment: $150,000
Filed: 5/24/21
Christine Guimond v. Kim’s Family Corp.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $38,570.82
Filed: 5/27/21
Yadim Medore v. Denis Kitchen
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $519,711.67
Filed: 6/17/21