Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Roman Bodner and Alla Bodner v. City of Springfield and Walter Washington

Allegation: Negligence, vicarious liability, negligent retention and supervision, loss of consortium, unfair and deceptive acts or practices, knowing and willful violation, failure to make a reasonable offer of settlement, personal injury, property damage, tortious action involving municipality: $90,965

Filed: 10/17/22

Armando Gonzalez v. Thomas Martin Brown, City of Springfield, and City of Springfield Department of Public Works

Allegation: Breach of duty, reasonable safety violation, liability pursuant: $16,702.82

Filed: 10/19/22

Ashlee Salvador v. WW Staffing LLC, SixSails LLC, and Daniel Dunalsky

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $100,000+

Filed: 10/20/22

Carolyn Wilson v. McDonald’s Corp. and P&D Management Group LLC

Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury: $30,892.05

Filed: 10/20/22

Juana Duran v. JCPenney Corp., Copper Retail JV LLC, Penny Intermediate Holdings LLC, 3 Phase/Excel Elevator Corp., Excel Elevator Corp., and 3Phase Excel Elevator LLC

Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury: $750,000

Filed: 10/25/22

Carlos Benitez v. McDonald’s

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $50,000+

Filed: 10/26/22

Angel Garcia and Carmen Figueroa v. Hailey Alysse Tucker, Robert Cabral, and American Medical Response Inc.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence resulting in personal injury, negligent entrustment: $16,104.50

Filed: 10/27/22

Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast v. GG’s Ink

Allegation: Breach of insurance contract, unjust enrichment: $57,538

Filed: 10/31/22

Chelan Brown v. MGM Springfield and Michael Mathis

Allegation: Employment discrimination, race discrimination in employment, retaliation, breach of contract: $307,500

Filed: 11/10/22

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Michael Hakim, MD; Hakim Medical P.C.; Hakim & Safi MDs, LLC; and Cold Spring Medical LLC v. Elam Safi, MD and Safi MD LLC

Allegation: Usurpation of corporate opportunities, breach of fiduciary duty, injunctive relief, conversion, tortious interference with advantageous business relationships: $59,712.16

Filed: 11/9/22

Advanced Warehouse Systems Inc. v. New England Treatment Access, LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract: $500,000

Filed: 11/15/22

Paul Moryl and Gail Moryl v. Town of Ware Zoning Board of Appeals and its members, Lewis Iadarola, Jodi Chartier, Charles Dowd, Gregory Eaton, Phillip Hamel, David Skoczylas, and Shaun Robinson

Allegation: Zoning appeal, gross negligence: $725,000

Filed: 11/23/22