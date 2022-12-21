Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Roman Bodner and Alla Bodner v. City of Springfield and Walter Washington
Allegation: Negligence, vicarious liability, negligent retention and supervision, loss of consortium, unfair and deceptive acts or practices, knowing and willful violation, failure to make a reasonable offer of settlement, personal injury, property damage, tortious action involving municipality: $90,965
Filed: 10/17/22
Armando Gonzalez v. Thomas Martin Brown, City of Springfield, and City of Springfield Department of Public Works
Allegation: Breach of duty, reasonable safety violation, liability pursuant: $16,702.82
Filed: 10/19/22
Ashlee Salvador v. WW Staffing LLC, SixSails LLC, and Daniel Dunalsky
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $100,000+
Filed: 10/20/22
Carolyn Wilson v. McDonald’s Corp. and P&D Management Group LLC
Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury: $30,892.05
Filed: 10/20/22
Juana Duran v. JCPenney Corp., Copper Retail JV LLC, Penny Intermediate Holdings LLC, 3 Phase/Excel Elevator Corp., Excel Elevator Corp., and 3Phase Excel Elevator LLC
Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury: $750,000
Filed: 10/25/22
Carlos Benitez v. McDonald’s
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $50,000+
Filed: 10/26/22
Angel Garcia and Carmen Figueroa v. Hailey Alysse Tucker, Robert Cabral, and American Medical Response Inc.
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence resulting in personal injury, negligent entrustment: $16,104.50
Filed: 10/27/22
Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast v. GG’s Ink
Allegation: Breach of insurance contract, unjust enrichment: $57,538
Filed: 10/31/22
Chelan Brown v. MGM Springfield and Michael Mathis
Allegation: Employment discrimination, race discrimination in employment, retaliation, breach of contract: $307,500
Filed: 11/10/22
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Michael Hakim, MD; Hakim Medical P.C.; Hakim & Safi MDs, LLC; and Cold Spring Medical LLC v. Elam Safi, MD and Safi MD LLC
Allegation: Usurpation of corporate opportunities, breach of fiduciary duty, injunctive relief, conversion, tortious interference with advantageous business relationships: $59,712.16
Filed: 11/9/22
Advanced Warehouse Systems Inc. v. New England Treatment Access, LLC
Allegation: Breach of contract: $500,000
Filed: 11/15/22
Paul Moryl and Gail Moryl v. Town of Ware Zoning Board of Appeals and its members, Lewis Iadarola, Jodi Chartier, Charles Dowd, Gregory Eaton, Phillip Hamel, David Skoczylas, and Shaun Robinson
Allegation: Zoning appeal, gross negligence: $725,000
Filed: 11/23/22