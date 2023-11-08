People on the Move

Bacon Wilson announced that Tracy Friedenberg has joined the firm as its new executive director. She comes to Bacon Wilson with more than 25 years of corporate and law-firm experience, including human resources, operations management, and information technology. She will work directly with Managing Shareholder Jeffrey Fialky across all levels of firm management in each of Bacon Wilson’s four offices. Friedenberg previously served as chief of staff for Odin Labs Inc. in New York City. Prior to that, she worked for Day Pitney LLP in Hartford, Conn. for 14 years. Her career path there advanced from project management to senior manager up to director of Technical Services and Project Management in 2020. Day Pitney is an East Coast-based comprehensive law firm with national and international reach, housing more than 300 attorneys and 13 offices throughout the Northeast, as well as in Southeast Florida. Friedenberg holds an MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the UMass College of Arts and Sciences and a bachelor’s degree in apparel marketing from the College of Food and Natural Resources. She serves as president of the board of directors for Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, a nonprofit organization that empowers women to gain economic independence.

Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of Institutional Advancement at Holyoke Community College (HCC), has been selected for a fellowship for aspiring college presidents by the AGB Institute for Leadership & Governance in Higher Education. Now entering its fifth year, 27 college administrators from institutions around the country began their fellowships with an in-person symposium in Washington, D.C. in September. To date, 18 past participants have become presidents or chancellors of higher-education institutions, and many other participants have successfully progressed on the pathway to the presidency with commendations and new positions. The program consists of two symposia, four online workshops, attendance at the AGB National Conference on Trusteeship, and a shadowing experience with a sitting president. The institute features more than 30 higher-education expert presenters, including current and former presidents, trustees, search consultants, and other sector professionals. Sbriscia holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Cedar Crest College, a master’s degree in higher education from Drexel University, and a doctorate in education in educational leadership from Gwynedd Mercy University. Before being hired at HCC as vice president of Institutional Advancement in 2017, she served as senior director of Advancement at Bay Path University, following her role there as director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations. Before Bay Path, she worked in fund development for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts and as director of Annual Giving for Anna Maria College in Paxton.

Holyoke Community College (HCC) welcomed Rachel Rushing as director of the college’s Taber Art Gallery. Originally from Louisiana, Rushing is an interdisciplinary artist with a special interest in photography. She comes to HCC by way of Dallas, where she worked with the Nasher Sculpture Center to develop the Visitor Experiences program and manage special projects, such as the 2022 exhibition of CARNE y ARENA, a virtual-reality exhibition written and directed by Academy Award-winning Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu that integrates viewers into the true accounts of refugees in their journey across the southern U.S. border. Rushing also founded and co-directed Sunset Art Studios, a social-practice art gallery, residency, and studio in Dallas. She becomes only the second director since the gallery opened in 1998, succeeding founding director Amy Johnquest, who retired last spring. Her first show as Taber director was an exhibition of photographs by John Leni Marcy titled “The City on Paper: Representations of HolyoRícan Life,” which was curated and captioned by HCC students enrolled in Latinx Studies classes. The Taber Art Gallery, located off the lobby of the HCC Library on the second floor of the HCC Donahue Building, is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., during regular school sessions.

American International College (AIC) announced the appointment of Christopher Putnam as director of Institutional Assessment, Research, and Effectiveness. This appointment reflects AIC’s recognition of Putnam’s dedication, expertise, and valuable contributions to the college. In his new role, Putnam will be responsible for overseeing assessment and evaluation processes designed to measure the effectiveness of the institution’s programs and services. Additionally, he will provide leadership in research and analysis, strategic planning, and ensuring compliance with accreditation standards. Prior to assuming his new role, Putnam served as AIC’s student-success data analyst and demonstrated exemplary leadership in several key areas. This included the supervision of AIC’s New England Commission for Higher Education five-year report, a mandated periodic evaluation of the content and relevance of the college’s mission. Before joining AIC, Putnam held positions as a graduation and transfer credit specialist and manager of Student Services at Sierra College in Rocklin, Calif. He began his career in higher education at California State University (CSU) Sacramento, where he worked in admissions and records and academic advising. During his time at CSU, Putnam pursued his master’s degree in higher education leadership. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and subsequently obtained a certificate in web programming from Cosumnes River College.

Pamela Sandler AIA Architect recently welcomed Norman Anton, senior designer and project manager; and Amy Pulver, office manager, to its fast-growing team. Anton is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has lived and worked in Europe and Saudi Arabia. He attended Washington University School of Architecture in St. Louis and has worked extensively in the field with carpenters, electricians, and landscape designers. Prior to joining the Sandler AIA team, he was an architectural designer at Clark and Green. He has a wide range of experience, including historic preservation, corporate interiors, retail showrooms, and residential projects. Pulver is at the helm of the firm’s mission to create spaces with joy for new and existing clients. Her duties include event planning, facilities management, project coordination, and budget planning, ensuring that the office runs smoothly so that the design team can continue to deliver unique projects to clients and grow its relationship with the community. She brings years of experience to the Stockbridge-based architecture firm. Prior to working with Sandler, she served for nearly a decade in multiple positions and departments within the town of Great Barrington, including Public Works, Planning, and most recently as executive secretary to the town manager and Select Board.

One year after joining the Square One team as fiscal manager, Celia Hickson has been named the agency’s chief financial officer. Hickson brings 25 years of accounting and finance experience in a variety of industries. She has worked as a controller and financial analyst in the publishing, software, biotech, and nonprofit industries. She began her career at Ernst & Young, where she earned her CPA. She is a graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. An active volunteer with Horizons for Homeless Children, she has held various leadership roles on several volunteer boards.

After 25 years at the helm, Anne Teschner will step down as executive director of the Care Center. She will continue in that role to support succession planning with the Care Center’s board of directors to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership. The Care Center helps young mothers and low-income women resume their education wherever they left off, from HiSET preparation to an onsite college. Designed for busy mothers living in poverty, the Care Center offers childcare, transportation, counseling, food, and healthcare so that women can concentrate on their studies. During her tenure, Teschner has been instrumental in steering the Care Center through pivotal changes, establishing the organization as a leader in the realm of women’s education and empowerment. Under her leadership, the Care Center has launched visionary initiatives, such as the Bard Microcollege Holyoke and the Moving Women Forward Endowment campaign. Each year, approximately 200 young mothers and other low-income women benefit from the holistic support provided by the Care Center, based at 247 Cabot St. in Holyoke. The process of identifying the next executive director to build upon this foundation is underway.