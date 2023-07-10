Cristina Gonzalez Named General Manager at Holiday Inn Express Ludlow

LUDLOW — Cristina Gonzalez has been promoted to general manager at the Holiday Inn Express Ludlow. She has worked with Pioneer Valley Hotel Group (PVHG) since 2015. Before taking the general manager position, she worked in various other roles within the PVHG family of hotels.

“We are excited for Cristina’s continued growth in her new role,” said Shardool Parmar, co-owner of Pioneer Valley Hotel Group.

Gonzalez began working at the Holiday Inn Express Ludlow in the winter of 2022. She said she has appreciated meeting new people every day, growing and learning, and experiencing innovation in hospitality, and strives to create a healthy workplace environment through trust and cooperation.

“I’m excited to learn more about the Ludlow community and to see my former co-worker David Ruymen rise to the challenge of my previous position” of assistant general manager at Hampton Inn Hadley, Gonzalez said.