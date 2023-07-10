Jewish Federation of the Berkshires to Present Author Talk with Letty Cottin Pogrebin on July 14

GREAT BARRINGTON — On Friday, July 14 at 10:45 a.m., Knosh & Knowledge will present Letty Cottin Pogrebin, who will talk about her acclaimed (and controversial) family memoir, Shanda: A Memoir of Shame and Secrecy. Joining her will be moderator Rabbi Shira Stern. This free program will take place at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, 270 State Road, Great Barrington.

The word ‘shanda’ is defined as shame or disgrace in Yiddish. This book tells the story of three generations of complicated, intense 20th-century Jews for whom the desire to fit in and the fear of public humiliation either drove their aspirations or crushed their spirit. While unmasking their charades and disguises, Pogrebin also showcases her family’s remarkable talent for reinvention in a narrative that is, by turns, touching, searing, and surprisingly universal.

Books will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own copy for signing by the author.

This event is part of the monthly Knosh and Knowledge series sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and is also part of Jewish Literary Voices, a federation series in collaboration with Jewish Book Council. For more on this program and other federation events, visit jewishberkshires.org.