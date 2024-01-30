Dean’s Beans CEO Named to International Women’s Coffee Alliance Board

ORANGE — Dean’s Beans Organic Coffee Co. announced that its CEO, Beth Spong, has been appointed to serve on the board of the International Women’s Coffee Alliance (IWCA), a global organization dedicated to empowering women in the coffee industry, fostering gender equality, and promoting the inclusion of women at all levels of the coffee supply chain.

Now in its 20th year, IWCA is committed to creating an equitable coffee industry by empowering women in chapters serving 33 countries around the world through leadership development, strategic partnership, and amplified market visibility.

Spong brings a wealth of experience with nonprofit boards and a passion for promoting equity to her new role. Under her guidance, Dean’s Beans continues to be at the forefront of advocating for fair-trade practices, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility within the specialty coffee industry. As a board member, she will contribute her expertise to further IWCA’s mission and initiatives supporting women coffee farmers, exporters, importers, roasters, and entrepreneurs.

“IWCA is thrilled to welcome Beth to our board of directors,” said Sharon Riecher, IWCA board president. “Dean’s Beans has been a longtime supporter of IWCA, and Beth’s commitment to making a positive impact aligns perfectly with IWCA’s mission. Her insights and wealth of experience will be valuable in helping to guide IWCA toward achieving its goals.”

Added Spong, “it’s an honor to serve on the board of such an impactful organization. IWCA has a 20-year track record of empowering women in the international coffee community to achieve meaningful work and sustainable incomes. Providing leadership training, technical assistance, and support to 33 chapters across the globe makes a big difference. Dean’s Beans is 100% aligned with IWCA’s vision and goals.”